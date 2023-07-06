'Farm workers new to Hurunui get warm winter welcome'

Thursday, 6 July, 2023 - 15:36

Farm workers and managers new to Hurunui received a warm winter welcome to the district recently at a "New to the Area" meet and greet evening in Culverden organised by North Canterbury Vets.

Hurunui District Council’s Welcoming Communities Facilitator Natalie Paterson said the event was a great opportunity to introduce the Welcoming Communities programme to support newcomers and migrants in accessing everyday services such as banks, medical centres and childcare.

"As part of our next steps in Hurunui District' Council's Welcoming Communities programme, we are going out to our communities to do a stock take of what is available to support our newcomers and migrants, and to chat to people about their experiences in Hurunui. Community events such as these are great ways to connect," Paterson said.

North Canterbury Veterinary Clinic veterinarian Alistair Kenyon said the Meet and Greet was held once a year, shortly after Gypsy Day, when new farm staff arrived on farm.

"The aim is to give new dairy clients and workers an opportunity to meet other people in the area, which can often be hard when you move to an unfamiliar place and especially as we come into the winter months.

"The Meet and Greet is also an opportunity for those new to the area to meet the team here at the vet clinic whom they will be dealing with throughout the year. All areas of the business deal with our clients at some stage, so it’s great for them to be able to put a face to the name and start building those relationships early on," Kenyon said.

About 32 people, including NCVC staff, attended the event and Kenyon said it was valuable for newcomers to hear there are networks and resources like Welcoming Communities available to them in Hurunui District. "One of our long-term clients took information home to have for their new farm manager arriving from the Philippines."

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black stressed the importance of helping newcomers establish strong community connections as a valuable way to ensure their success in their new way of life and encourage their active involvement in civic activities.

"Our newcomers bring valuable skills into our rural areas. Helping them to integrate into their new communities supports them to achieve their goals, which is one of the Local Government Act wellbeings."

Hurunui District Council joined the Welcoming Communities programme last year. The programme is led by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Human Rights Commission, and brings together local government and communities to make places more welcoming for newcomers and migrants, with funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.