Fast track consent process to provide water quality outcomes sooner - Horizons Regional Council

Thursday, 6 July, 2023 - 16:12

Horizons Regional Council’s Arawhata wetland complex project has been approved for a fast track consenting process which will provide water quality improvements for Punahau Lake Horowhenua sooner.

The Arawhata wetland complex, which will be one of the largest constructed wetlands in New Zealand when completed, is part of a suite of actions to address water quality in the wider Horowhenua catchment.

Rachel Keedwell, co-chair of the Governance Group set up to oversee the delivery of the project and chair of Horizons, says the fast track consenting process is extremely robust.

"While fast tracking means the process as a whole is sped up and more streamlined, the effects of the proposal put forward are assessed as robustly as they would be through the normal process," she says.

"This will include the proposal being heard by an expert consenting panel which the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) provides advice and administrative support to. This means the application will essentially go through the most stringent critiquing like it would through the Environment Court - by no means is it a way to cut corners.

"We decided to apply for the fast track process because we have faith in the project’s supporting evidence and comprehensive plans for construction. Plus work on the wetland complex could get underway sooner, meaning water quality improvements would start earlier too.

"The application to fast track was approved by the Ministry for the Environment because it met the criteria of being shovel-ready, provides social and cultural well-being for current and future generations, and generates local employment."

Co-chair Clinton Hemana says being successful with the application to fast track is a huge milestone for the project.

"It’s good MfE accepted the project for fast track as this project provides progress towards improvements to water quality and the cultural and ecological values for Punahau Lake Horowhenua.

"Punahau is considered a taonga by the MuaÅ«poko owners and an important place for the wider Horowhenua community and stakeholders, so the sooner we can get the wetland completed, the better it will be for this taonga and our people. This project is the next step in the right direction but it will be a long journey."

Cr Keedwell says next steps for the project team include getting the formal consent process underway.

"There will be meetings with some individuals, community groups, and other stakeholders as we start to formalise and finalise the resource consent application to submit later this year," she says.

"We also need to refine the wetland complex design to a consenting design standard and incorporate community feedback gathered late last year. Anyone who wishes to provide further feedback, or arrange a meeting with the project team, is welcome to email Horowhenua.wetlandcomplex@horizons.govt.nz.

"I’d also like to remind the community that all information relevant to the project, including its background, external expert reports and evidence of the complex’s benefits, is available at horizons.govt.nz.

"The Governance Group is aware there has been some misinformation circulated within the community regarding the project and its groundwater impact - the webpage is the correct source of information for anything project related. If anyone still has concerns and wishes to discuss these further, please email the project team.

"We are really excited to progress this project and look forward to continuing to do our utmost to ensure positive solutions for the ecology in the area, landowners and our wider community."