Independent Report into Muriwai firefighters' fatalities release - FENZ

Thursday, 6 July, 2023 - 16:49

In February 2023, Fire and Emergency NZ commissioned an independent investigation to identify all the factors that contributed to the tragic deaths of two Fire and Emergency volunteer firefighters, Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg.

That report is now completed, and Fire and Emergency CEO Kerry Gregory will provide it to media on Friday at 11am at the Te Hiku Region headquarters.

"This has been a tragedy of the worst kind for the whole Fire and Emergency whānau and we wanted to mark it, and show our respect to our fallen firefighters by releasing this report in person," Kerry Gregory says.

The report will also be published on our website at 11am and a media statement will be released at the same time linking to the report.

Please note that due to other ongoing investigations into the tragedy at Muriwai, Fire and Emergency is releasing the report but will be unable to take any questions.

When

Friday 7 July 11.00am

Where

Fire and Emergency Te Hiku Region Headquarters, Poynton Street Auckland.

Please gather outside the main entrance just before 11.00am.

Please let us know at Media@fireandemergency.nz if you wish to attend.