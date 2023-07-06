Mayor acknowledges death of board member - Dunedin City Council

|
Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich acknowledges the contribution of Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Miller, who passed away over the weekend.
Mr Miller was a long-serving board member first elected in 1995, and who subsequently served three more terms from 2001-2004, 2010-2013 and 2019 to the present.
He was also a member of the working party overseeing development of Te Puna o Whakaehu.
Mr Radich says, "Mr Miller was one of those local community leaders who never left you in any doubt about his views, and who had a knack for capturing the community’s attention, including in his election campaigns.
"He was a passionate advocate over many years, and I personally admired his enthusiasm and vigour."
"On behalf of Council, I would like to thank him for his service. His passing will be felt by his loved ones, his colleagues and the wider Mosgiel-Taieri community. We send our condolences and sympathies to all who knew him."
