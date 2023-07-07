Trackside Media secures slot - and leading contender - for 2023 The Everest - TAB

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 10:01

New Zealand will have a major presence in one of the world’s richest and best-known races, The Everest, after Trackside Media secured a slot in this year’s race.

Supercharged by its recent strategic partnering agreement with Entain, Trackside Media has been able to secure use of the Inglis slot in this year’s race, which will be staged on Saturday, October 14 at Royal Randwick in Sydney.

Racing NSW, which masterminded The Everest concept that has captured the hearts and minds of racing fans globally, recently announced an increase of stakes on the race to A$20M, making it the world’s richest sprint race.

The Everest will be the focal point of a A$30M+ race day on October 14, which will also feature the inaugural running of the A$5M King Charles III Stakes over 1600M.

In an enormous coup for New Zealand, the Waikato Stud son of Savabeel and leading Everest Contender, I Wish I Win, has agreed to terms to race in the Trackside slot.

I Wish I Win, was bred in New Zealand by Waikato Stud, is majority owned by New Zealand connections, won on debut at Awapuni in March 2021 and had a total of 9 starts in New Zealand before making his way to the Peter Moody stable in Australia. He is currently a $4.50 second favourite for The Everest and had been subject to strong interest from a range of slot holders.

"We had been involved in discussions with a number of the slot holders, but when we found out that a Kiwi company had secured a slot in this year’s race it became a very easy decision," Waikato Stud principal Mark Chittick said.

"I Wish I Win has been a dream horse for us. He has quickly gone through the grades and to think he has now secured a spot to race for A$20M is a pinch yourself moment.

"We really hope by partnering with Trackside, we can bring New Zealand on this journey with us. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the NZ breeding industry which time and again shows it punches above its weight.

"Obviously we just want to get the horse to the race in the best possible shape and then enjoy being a part of such a magnificent event in our great sport."

The job of getting I Wish I Win to the starting gates will be that of champion Australian trainer Peter Moody.

"It is the first time I’ve had a horse good enough to have a crack at The Everest and I’m delighted to have secured a slot this far out," Moody said.

"It will allow us to really tailor his preparation down to the minute.

"I’m also thrilled to be going on this ride with my good mates at Waikato Stud. We have enjoyed a long association and this horse is very special to all of us."

Since bursting on to the Australian racing scene last year, I Wish I Win has won 6 of 16 starts, including the Group 1 ATC TJ Smith Stakes and the ATC Golden Eagle, amassing more than $7.7M in prizemoney.

Entain New Zealand’s Managing Director, Cameron Rodger, said securing a slot in The Everest on behalf of Trackside was a significant moment and was an opportunity to celebrate the New Zealand thoroughbred racing and breeding industries.

"We have obviously watched the growth of The Everest in Australia for a number of years, however wagering performance and engagement on the race in New Zealand has remained under-indexed" Rodger said.

"In what we hope will be the first year of many being involved in The Everest, we look forward to working closely with Racing NSW to get all Kiwis engaged in The Everest to cheer on one of our very own in I Wish I Win."

"To have the chance to not only be part of it, but to go across with a New Zealand bred superstar in I Wish I Win and with a legitimate chance to win is an absolute thrill for all the team at Entain.

"New Zealand has a very proud racing heritage, but for a number of years the industry has been underfunded and losing ground. As we have seen with the recent increases in stakes money, as a result of the new strategic agreement with Entain, we are ready to kick back in a big way."