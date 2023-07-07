Whakaari helicopter operators plead guilty - WorkSafe NZ

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 16:06

Three helicopter tour operators, charged by WorkSafe New Zealand for health and safety failings related to Whakaari, have pleaded guilty to amended charges today.

WorkSafe charged Volcanic Air Safaris Limited, Kahu NZ Limited and Aerius Limited under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a near 12-month investigation.

"The survivors, and the family and whÄnau of those who passed, will be in many people’s thoughts today," says WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes. "Whakaari was an absolute tragedy, and we remember everyone who was impacted."

"These pleas acknowledge the processes that should have been in place to look after people’s health and safety on the day Whakaari erupted."

Six parties have now pleaded guilty to health and safety failings related to operations around Whakaari.