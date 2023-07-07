Community encouraged to explore other parks and facilities for school holidays - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 15:57

Hopes to re-open the playgrounds at Kaiti Beach and the Botanical Gardens have been delayed. Council staff discovered rough-edged woody debris in the recently laid softfall material (playground mulch) at these locations early last week during a routine playground audit.

Council’s Director Liveable Spaces Michèle Frey says "As a result, we had to immediately close the playgrounds."

"We are extremely disappointed in this situation and realise this is also deeply frustrating for the public given it’s school holidays and the good weather we’re currently experiencing, but to ensure the safety of everyone, we will have to keep these playgrounds closed until the issue is resolved."

"However, we do encourage our community to explore some of the other open spaces in our City such as the Lions Adventure Park bike track, the skate park, Adventure Playground, Olympic Pools, or our fantastic free winter holiday activities at the Library."

Ms Frey says "Council and an independent safety specialist are working closely with the softfall supplier to resolve the issue after a fault was identified in the supplier’s processing plant that led to oversized pieces of wood shards contaminating the supply."

"The playgrounds will likely remain closed until remedial work has been completed to make the playgrounds safe."