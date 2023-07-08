Hutt City Council mourns passing of Dr Ihakara Porutu Puketapu

Saturday, 8 July, 2023 - 11:25

Kua hinga te tÅtara o Te Waonui a TÄne.

The tÅtara in the great forest of TÄne has fallen.

The flags on the Hutt City Council building have been lowered to half-mast this morning to express profound sadness at the passing of iwi leader Dr Ihakara Porutu Puketapu, a relentless champion for MÄori development.

Ihakara Puketapu (Te Äti Awa) was born in WaiwhetÅ«, Lower Hutt and was known as Kara Puketapu.

He leaves our community and tangata whenua mourning the loss of a great Rangatira.

Lower Hutt Mayor, Campbell Barry says Dr Puketapu’s contribution to the city and to the entire country is an example of peerless leadership in education, sports, community, the arts, treaty settlements and government sectors.

"We are deeply saddened by his loss and we are incredibly grateful to have had his guiding light of leadership here in our community throughout his long and very rich lifetime."

"Dr Puketapu made an enormous impact, not only on Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai, but around Aotearoa and in the MÄori world. His contributions to MÄori communities around the country, and our society, will continue to be felt for generations to come."

"Kara helped establish the KÅhanga Reo movement, his knowledge of indigenous peoples led him to become a relentless champion for his own people’s cultural development, he was a MÄori All Black, with extensive involvement in sport throughout his lifetime, and received an award at the Hutt Valley Sports Awards recently to celebrate that."

But it was his leadership that stands above all else.

"As a patron of the Wainuiomata Marae, he is held in such mana in our community, all those who come after will look up to his as the example to follow."

Kara’s death comes just weeks after the passing of his brother, Teri Puketapu, Lower Hutt’s first MÄori deputy Mayor, who was aged 84.

Kara will lie in state at his cherished WaiwhetÅ« Marae from 8 til 11 July and will be buried at his homestead of Taumairangi in Wainuiomata.

Moe mai rÄ te Rangatira. Haere, haere haete atu rÄ.

Sleep well o chiefly one.