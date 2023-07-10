Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund distributes 119 grants

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 10:46

The Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund gave out a total of $532,443.94 to residents and ratepayers in the Kaipara district. Earlier this year, Mayor Craig Jepson established the Mayoral Relief Fund to help support those severely affected by February’s extreme weather events, namely Cyclone Gabrielle and the Mangawhai rainfall event. The fund was a last-resort measure when other financial means were not available.

Mayor Jepson thanked all those who contributed to the Mayoral Relief Fund.

"We saw donations come in from far away and close to home, providing support and relief to those in our community who were most affected. On behalf of Kaipara district, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who gave to the fund. No matter how big or small, everything made a difference."

The fund was made up of contributions from central government and multiple donations from private parties. "We also saw a number of community organisations pull together and donate funds, including almost $10,000 from the Paparoa Cyclone Response Fundraiser Committee. What a mammoth effort from so many." Kaipara District Council Recovery Manager Glynis McCarthy said applications for the fund came from all over the district and totalled $2,387,637 million, exceeding the amount available. "The large quantity of applications demonstrated the level of need and the amount of people affected by the weather events in Kaipara. We are happy that the grants provide some tangible support to those severely affected."

Of the 119 grants given out, the majority of payments went to individual and families, with a number of marae, community groups and businesses also receiving funds. In many cases, the Mayoral Relief Fund was not able to grant the full amount being requested by applicants, with part of the amount approved for relief. Some applications were declined or withdrawn either because they received funds elsewhere or because they did not meet the Mayoral Relief Fund criteria.

Grants were given out for roof and house repairs not covered by insurance, damaged accessways and footpaths, clearing debris, trees, flood-damaged furniture and other items from properties, broken and damaged culverts, septic tanks, and more.