Calling all pet lovers - SPCA's Pets of the Year competition

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 11:53

SPCA’s annual calendar, assembled by the upcoming Pets of the Year competition, is missing something special - your beloved pet.

It’s that time of year again where New Zealanders are encouraged to enter their favourite pet photo for a chance to win the cover of SPCA’s 2024 calendar and the title of SPCA Pet of the Year.

As an extra purrk, if an entrant raises $150 or more, your best furr-end will be guaranteed a spot in the calendar or collage pages.

To enter, simply take a picture-perfect photo of your pet and create a profile on the competition website that truly captures the essence of your best pal, showcasing their quirks, unique charm, and all the reasons they are worshipped.

SPCA interim CEO Robyn Kiddle says entering the Pets of the Year competition is a special way for New Zealanders to celebrate their pets and support New Zealand’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity.

"At SPCA, we know more than anyone that pets are a unique part of the family and we would love to celebrate them just as much as their owners. The money raised from our calendars assists the thousands of animals that come into our care every year.

From paying for much needed surgery, to supporting our incredible Centre teams who work tirelessly to give these animals a second chance at life. We have some incredible prizes from OPPO to give away including the new Reno10 Pro smartphone, Enco earbuds and Chipolo."

"Whether you describe their love for muddy puddles, their penchant for stealing socks, or their favourite spot in the sun, the calendar is bound to bring smiles, a few laughs, plenty of ‘awws’, and most importantly, raising money for the sick, vulnerable and neglected animals in need across the country," Ms Kiddle says.

Join SPCA in making our 2024 calendar the most wonderful, heartwarming collection of pets yet. Visit our website [website link] for all the details and to enter your pet's photo. Remember to spread the word and encourage your friends and family to vote for your pet too.

As in years gone by, there are three categories of SPCA’s 2023 Calendars: cats, dogs, and other animals. SPCA Pets of the Year is open for entry on Wednesday 10 July and closes on Sunday, August 27th at 10pm, with winners announced the following week.