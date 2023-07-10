Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 14:10

Media Release - Pop Up Eats popping back up - 10 July 2023

Popular food-truck market Pop Up Eats Horowhenua will be popping back up from Wednesday 19 July 2023.

People can now gather weekly in the heart of Levin to sample great food-truck cuisine and enjoy the fun and festive atmosphere during the much missed regular event, which was last held in 2020.

Formerly a monthly event, the last Pop Up Eats took place before the first COVID19 lock down. From Wednesday 19 July Pop Ups Eats will be held weekly.

Deputy Mayor David Allan says, "Nothing brings people together better than good food. Pop Up Eats adds a lively and fun atmosphere to our district, inviting everyone to come together to enjoy delicious kai. Pop Up Eats can become a tradition for friends and whÄnau to meet mid-week and it’s a great way to support local hospitality businesses. We are excited that it will soon be back up and running again - and at more frequent intervals."

Bring your friends and whÄnau to the market outside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ on Wednesday nights from 5pm to 8pm to experience Pop Up Eats. From spring, additional locations will be added around Horowhenua on a bi-monthly schedule to reach other towns across the district.

A range of cuisine will be on offer each week depending on food truck’s availability.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ is open until 9pm on Wednesdays and at 7pm a weekly quiz night is held in the space - the perfect opportunity to meet friends for dinner followed by the chance to show off your general knowledge and quizzing skills.

Pop Up Eats will go ahead each week unless there is extreme weather or unforeseen circumstances. To learn more about the food market and keep up to date with all announcements, visit facebook.com/popupeatshorowhenua