Hawke's Bay Regional Council's new Chief Executive starts today

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 15:11

Dr Nic Peet takes up the role of Chief Executive of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council from today. Dr Peet was welcomed into the organisation with a pÅhiri at Pukemokimoki Marae in Napier this morning.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, "We are excited to welcome him into the Regional Council whÄnau and know he will be the leader this organisation needs. These are challenging times for the region, and we are looking forward to him bringing new perspectives and energy to the issues we face."

Mrs Ormsby also noted that Dr Peet was supported at the pÅhiri by a large contingent from Horizons Regional Council. "This is indicative of the mana of our new Chief Executive and the strong connections he brings from across the motu. I am sure that this will prove beneficial for all of the Regional Council’s work."

Dr Peet says, "I am grateful for the welcome from mana whenua and the council today at Pukemokimoki marae. This has been a really special way to start my time at the Regional Council."

"I am thrilled to be taking up the role and to be working in the region. I look forward to working with communities and tangata whenua across the region on a range of issues, including the immediate priorities of ongoing cyclone recovery."

Dr Peet comes to Hawke’s Bay from Horizons Regional Council where he was Group Manager Strategy, Regulation and Science.

He takes over from interim Chief Executive Bill Bayfield, who has been in the role since April this year. The Council acknowledges Mr Bayfield’s valuable contribution during the regional recovery and thanks him for his tireless efforts.