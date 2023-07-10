Waipawa areas released from Cat 2c to Cat 1 - HBRC

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 15:15

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is pleased to announce today that an area of Waipawa has been moved from Category 2C to Category 1.

Residents received emails and letters in their mailbox from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council on Friday advising them of the move.

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, "This is very good news for the affected people of Waipawa. I want to acknowledge our staff who worked so hard to get us to this point and the collaboration we have had from Central Hawke’s Bay District Council."

Deputy Mayor of Central Hawke’s Bay Kelly Annand says, "The move to Category 1 is positive news. It will enable affected property owners in Waipawa to move on with their repairs and forward with their lives. Thank you to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for fronting with us in our recent community conversations in Waipawa and the wider district."

The release to Category 1 means property owners in these areas can now make decisions about rebuilding their properties and their lives.

Regional Council Asset Group Manager Chris Dolley says the stopbank repairs protecting the town of Waipawa is complete, and has returned to pre-cyclone status of 1:100 year, a 1 percent chance of being exceeded in any given year.

Repair work continues on rural areas of the Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme.

"Thank you to the local community for letting us know about the damage to stopbanks caused by motorcycles and a truck. We are going to repair this and look at improved security and access arrangements," said Mr Dolley.