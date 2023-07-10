Nga Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 - Live on Whakaata Maori

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 17:52

The shining stars of Aotearoa will be acknowledged this week in the glittering Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 annual awards.

Leaders and luminaries, including international guests, have begun gathering in Wellington for the awards, which will be broadcast live from the new Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 from 7.30pm on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 recognises excellence in the fields of education, arts and entertainment, health and science, sports, business and innovation, community, te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, lifetime achievement and young achievers.

It is fast becoming the premiere awards event in New Zealand with multiple staging and performances.

Hosts Peata Melbourne and Julian Wilcox will be joined by entertainers and broadcasters for a star studded night, which honours those who make a difference from grass roots to global innovation.

Past winners of the prestigious Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau have included Tā Tīmoti Kāretu, Witi Ihimaera, Dame Lisa Carrington, Rob Ruha, Six60, Stacey Morrison, Taika Waititi, Te Māhurehure Marae and Emeritus Professor Whatarangi Winiata.

The award categories and their sponsors are:

1. Te Huihuinga o Matariki Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by Te Māngai Pāho)

2. Tupuārangi - Arts and Entertainment (Sponsored by Toi Māori Aotearoa)

3. Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers Award (Sponsored by University of Canterbury)

4. Waitī - Health and Science (Sponsored by Mental Health Foundation)

5. Tupuānuku - Education Award (Sponsored by Te Wānanga o Raukawa)

6. Ururangi - Sport (Sponsored by Accident Compensation Corporation)

7. Waitā - Business and Innovation (Sponsored by ANZ)

8. Waipunarangi - Te Reo Māori me ngā Tikanga (Sponsored by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori)

9. Matariki - Community (Sponsored by Whānau Ora)

11. Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea - Supreme Award (Sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri)