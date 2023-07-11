Kids speaking in te reo Maori to welcome every international traveller to NZ

Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 - 08:44

Ka whakamÄnawa a Te Taunga Rerenga o TÄmaki Makaurau i a Matariki hei te 14 Å Hurai, mÄ te whakapÄho atu i te iarere o te Taunga Rererangi, i Ätahi kÅrero hei mihi ki ngÄ kaieke waihoki hei whakamÄrama ake i te hiranga o Matariki.

Auckland Airport will be celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling travellers in te reo MÄori and explaining the significance of Matariki.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said Auckland Airport has a unique opportunity to educate people about Matariki traditions as they arrive in TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland.

"The first thing travellers will hear when they land on Kiwi soil and disembark the plane, will be te reo MÄori, and meaningful messages of Matariki, over our PA system, voiced by two school children and Auckland Airport team members who speak te reo MÄori. Matariki is an important time for many of our Auckland Airport employees and we want to share this with our travellers," she said.

The special Matariki PA messages are set to be heard by 52,000 pairs of taringa (ears) with a busy day expected at Auckland Airport on 14 July. More than 14,000 international travellers are expected to arrive, with 12,000 people expected to depart. The domestic terminal will also be busy with 13,000 arriving and 13,000 departing.

A sample of one of the PA announcements, greeting travellers at international arrivals says:

Nau mai ki Aotearoa, tau mai ki TÄmaki Makaurau. TÄkina rÄ ko PÅ«anga e tÅia nei a Matariki ki te pae. MÄnawatia te wÄ, mÄnawatia te Ätea, mÄnawatia ngÄ tohu o te tau hou MÄori. Tukua tÅ manawa kia ngÄ i te mauri o Matariki. Tukua tÅ ngÄkau kia pÄ«piri atu ki te mahana o tÅ ahi kÄ. Tukua tÅ ate kia ngiha anÅ a mahara. Tukua ngÄ hara ki tua, kia wÄtea ai tÅ Ätea ki mua. MÄnawatia a Matariki. Welcome to Auckland, New Zealand. Today, we celebrate the rising of Matariki, the star cluster. For many MÄori, it heralds the start of the New Year. As you step into TÄmaki Makaurau, immerse yourself in the magic of Matariki. For many, Matariki is a time to rest, to reconnect with loved ones and reminisce about past times, to realign with the present and reset for the future. We wish you a bountiful year ahead. MÄnawatia a Matariki.

International travellers at Auckland Airport will also continue to be welcomed by a karanga as they walk through the tomokanga (the MÄori carved entrance) upon arrival.

The PA announcements were recorded by a group of people, including two Auckland Airport employees who put their hands up to be involved: Gabriel Thompson - Duty Operations Manager and Mataio Masina - Deputy Crew Chief Operations.

They were also joined by Psalm-Aawhina Mahanga a 15-year-old student from nearby Manurewa High School, as well as Ormiston Junior School pupil, seven-year-old Marlowe Aira Reid. Her koroua (grandfather), Te Whainoa Te Wiata, from Te Tari Consultants also joined in. Te Whainoa works closely with Auckland Airport, as one of the key members delivering Auckland Airport’s internal te reo MÄori courses.

"Te Whainoa is a great kaiako (teacher) to our employees who have been fortunate enough to learn from him. Not only do these courses help beginners and intermediates learn te reo MÄori but it also helps with cultural competency and allows our people to learn key tikanga, or custom.

"These PA recordings have the opportunity to be something we can come back to and refresh time and time again, as a way to mark special occasions. Our team members were proud to be a part of this and we look forward to seeing reactions from travellers as they come through the terminals," said Ms Hurihanganui.