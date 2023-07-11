You’re never too young to have a will - Public Trust

Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 - 16:26

New research commissioned by Public Trust in its 150th year reveals 65% of parents and guardians with children aged under five in New Zealand do not have a will, highlighting a common misconception that people believe they don’t have assets worth protecting, or that they’re too young to need a will.

This Wills Week 2023, brought to you by Public Trust and running from 17 to 23 July, Public Trust is working hard to disprove these misconceptions and boost the number of New Zealanders with wills. The overall aim of Wills Week is to educate New Zealanders on the importance of protecting the things that matter for the people that matter and empower them with the confidence to write their will.

Vanessa Dudley, Public Trust General Manager, Retail, says "wills can cover important things like nominating a guardian for your young children, and what your wishes are for your assets, including your KiwiSaver account, pets, family heirlooms and other special possessions".

"All Kiwi over the age of 18 who have assets in one institution worth more than $15,000 or who have dependents should have a will. It is such an important life document that forms a key part of planning for the future and helps make sure the people and things that matter most to you are looked after once you’re gone," Dudley says.

"If you die without a will, it can make things quite complicated and stressful for your family and friends. We encourage conversations with whÄnau to help ensure that legacies are passed on as intended."

The research also reveals an increasing interest in, and value placed on, ‘emotional’ legacy which is less about finances and more about passing on values, taonga and heirlooms.

Legacies can be many different things and go beyond money and assets - a legacy can also be about passing on family traditions and values, a favourite artwork passed through generations, or a sentimental jewellery item.

Leaving something behind helps people and communities thrive - 71 percent claim an emotional benefit from receiving a legacy, which supersedes the number who received a financial benefit from a legacy - 51 percent.

"We believe planning is critical and getting documents such as a will in place offer a level of comfort for the future as it enables people to fulfil their desire to provide both financial and emotional legacies for their whÄnau," says Dudley.

Without a will in place, your special items and assets may not be passed on how you would have liked.

Public Trust is hosting a free online webinar during Wills Week for anyone interested in more information.

Register for the webinar