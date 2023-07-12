Free course to help Hamilton residents be plastic free in July - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 09:52

It’s Plastic Free July, the global movement that helps millions of people be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.

From free online courses to introducing champions, Hamilton City Council has some great opportunities to help you reduce your single use plastic this month.

Single use plastic is used only once before being thrown away. It can come from packaging for food and toys as well as disposable takeaway cups and containers.

Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director Tania Hermann said Plastic Free July aims to offer simple solutions for everyday people to reduce plastic pollution.

To help inspire people on their Plastic Free July journey, Council is introducing zero waste champions, who will be doing their part to fight the landfill, as well as offering Zero Waste for Everyday People - a free online course by Mainstream Green.

"We are really proud to work with Nicola Turner from Mainstream Green and offer this course for free to Hamilton residents," said Hermann.

The five-week course has limited spaces and it’s first in, first served. It starts on 20 July 2023 with a live Q and A and participants can complete it at their own pace. The content covers the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of waste, as well as lots of easy ways to reduce waste at home.

Reducing waste at events is part of Council’s commitment to a plastic free future, with sustainability efforts taking centre stage at this year's Matariki celebration.

Hamiltonians are encouraged to bring their own drink and food containers to the Maanawatia a Matariki event this Saturday 15 July. Council is working with the sustainability organisation Para Kore to help manage and divert even more waste from the event.

"As a council, we are passionate about reducing waste, but we can be doing so much more," said Hermann.

"Close to 300 million disposable coffee cups go to landfill each year in New Zealand. The best and easiest way we can reduce this is by switching to reusable cups and containers."

To stay inspired during Plastic Free July, keep an eye on Council’s Facebook page, website and sign up to receive Council news direct to your inbox.

For more tips on how to reduce waste at home, school or out and about, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz

