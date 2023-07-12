Dr Gill Jolly joins MBIE as Chief Science Advisor

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 11:50

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has announced the appointment of Dr Gill Jolly to the role of Chief Science Advisor for MBIE.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gill on a part-time secondment from GNS Science. As a highly regarded senior scientist, Gill has held leadership roles in earth and environmental sciences focused on natural hazards and risk management and is an asset to our team," said MBIE Deputy Secretary Labour, Science and Enterprise Iain Cossar.

"The role of a Chief Science Advisor is to provide connectivity to the science sector and expertise. Gill also has a wealth of experience in providing advice to central and local government and extensive knowledge of the New Zealand science system."

Gill has a PhD in physical volcanology from Lancaster University in the UK. Prior to coming to New Zealand to take up a volcanologist role at GNS Science in 2006, she worked for the British Geological Survey. Since then, Gill has been involved in a number of collaborative research programmes including the Natural Hazards Platform - a precursor to the National Science Challenges.

She was previously the Natural Hazards and Risks Theme Leader at GNS Science, responsible for developing the agency’s strategic direction for research on volcanoes, tsunami, landslides and earthquakes and acting as a conduit between the research community and decision-makers.

Gill will be seconded to MBIE for 80 per cent of her time for a two-year period from 3 July 2023.