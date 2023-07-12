NZSQ embarks on a musical journey with national tour 2023: Woven Pathways

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 14:12

The highly acclaimed New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ) is set to captivate audiences nationwide with their 2023 National Tour, Woven Pathways. Comprising of four carefully curated programmes, Woven Pathways weaves a compelling narrative about the human condition and will tour nationally from 18th August to 17th September 2023.

In signature NZSQ style, each programme contains a heady mix of familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary New Zealand compositions. This fusion of classical and contemporary pieces means there’s something for every level of chamber music enthusiast and supports NZSQ’s commitment to "providing transformational chamber music experiences for all New Zealanders."

Throughout the course of the tour, the NZSQ will perform 15 concerts in ten locations across Aotearoa. This includes a special concert in Rotorua, where the ensemble will return after five years since their last performance in the city. Between concerts, the four members of the Quartet will be making the most of their time in each community with a busy schedule of school and community workshops.

"Our flagship national tour is a great opportunity for the NZSQ to extend its reach beyond concert halls and into the community", says Aislinn Ryan, NZSQ’s General Manager. "We’re looking forward to collaborating with organisations such as Sistema Aotearoa in Åtara and Orchestras Central in Waikato to engage with young people at the beginning of their musical journeys."

Another highlight of Woven Pathways will be Programme Four: Connection. This programme will be performed in both Rotorua and Hamiton and consists of works composed for string quartet and taonga pÅ«oro. The Quartet will be joined on stage by Horomona Horo, eminent taonga pÅ«oro player and NZSQ’s Matanga Nga Toi MÄori.

"There’s this coming together of these two traditions, from a classical side through to a traditional MÄori side. The conversations and the musicality, the playing ability and the performance is just natural," says Horomona Horo (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou, Taranaki) of the programme.

2023 marks the 22nd year of New Zealand String Quartet’s annual National Tour. Proudly supported by the Turnovsky Endowment Trust, the National Tour provides an opportunity for New Zealanders across the country to connect with Aotearoa’s only full-time, professional string quartet.

Woven Pathways promises to be an unforgettable musical experience presented by a leading force in New Zealand chamber music. Tickets are on sale now through Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2023/new-zealand-string-quartetrs-2023-national-tour