Asia New Zealand Foundation departure of Executive Director

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 13:54

Dame Fran Wilde, Chair of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te WhÄ«tau TÅ«hono, today announced the impending departure of current Executive Director Simon Draper.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees I want to thank Simon for his stewardship of the Asia New Zealand Foundation during a period of considerable change over the last eight years," Dame Fran said. "Simon has led significant changes to the Foundation’s governance, programmes, media profile and external engagement with stakeholders, including a step change in the Foundation’s commitment to te ao MÄori."

"The Foundation is a small but important part of New Zealand’s foreign policy engagement focussed on Asia and its role has become more important in recent years," Dame Fran said.

"Simon Draper will return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 18 August to take up a senior role, and we will start the recruitment of a new Executive Director in the coming days," Dame Fran concluded.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te WhÄ«tau TÅ«hono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te WhÄ«tau TÅ«hono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. It provides experiences and resources to help New Zealanders build their knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in Asia. It works in partnership with influential individuals and organisations in New Zealand and Asia. www.asianz.org.nz