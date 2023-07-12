Supermarket workers' union welcomes Fair Pay Agreement acceptance - First Union

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 16:56

FIRST Union members who work in Aotearoa’s supermarkets are the latest group of workers to be formally accepted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to begin negotiations for a Fair Pay Agreement.

"We’re delighted that supermarket workers are joining our union’s bus drivers in having their FPA application accepted by the Ministry, and we’re looking forward to raising the standard of pay and working conditions in our supermarkets, no matter where you work or which company you work for," FIRST Union President Robert Reid said.

"Unionised supermarkets, including the entire Countdown chain, are paying around the living wage but many workers in un-unionised stores in the Foodstuffs chain or independent supermarkets are only being paid the minimum wage, and that has to change."

"We’re pleased to already have the support of one of the major chains for a Fair Pay Agreement in the industry, and we’re working hard to get the support of the other employers for upcoming negotiations."

"Supermarket workers have been historically undervalued and underpaid for what are challenging careers at the centre of their communities."

"It took a pandemic for many to appreciate how vitally important their jobs are, but everyday issues around pay, staffing levels, safety at work and job progression remain problems for supermarket workers."

"We’re looking forward to engaging positively with employers and setting a new and better standard in our supermarkets across the country."