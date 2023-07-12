Push pause on water reform - HDC

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 20:33

The government should push pause on the Water Services Reform Programme. This was the very clear message sent by Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mÅ te Manapori (C4LD) last Friday, speaking in opposition to the government’s Water Services Entities Amendment Bill at the Governance and Administration Select Committee hearing.

As a member of C4LD, Hurunui District’s Mayor Marie Black said with less than 100 days until the general election, there is no need for a rush. If the current government is re-elected in October it would be able to quickly progress the remaining Bill to progress its preferred option, with the support of a clear electoral mandate. If there is a change in government, it would not have to repeal legislation passed prior to the election.

"For the benefit of the country, the councils and communities we’re asking the Select Committee to recommend a pause on this Programme," said Mayor Black.

Although the government has made some changes, for example

now including 10 entities rather than four, C4LD stands united in its belief the government has not done enough to address the matters of concern to councils and communities. The critical flaws it has noted in the Programme include unrealistic deliverables, unconvincing figures with unobtainable efficiencies, and the fact that community assets will be taken without compensation, meaning substantial loss of control for councils. "This Programme as it currently stands is not a model that is suitable for councils. We’re not opposed to change, but we are opposed to the way that this has been done." This is the third of three Bills in the Programme, the other two being the Water Services Legislation Bill and the Water Services Economic Efficiency and Consumer Protection Bill, which have both been before the Select Committee. Mayor Black said C4LD has developed a 10-point proposal for reform that would achieve majority support, while still respect fundamental community property rights.

"There could have been cross party support on this reform, but no attempt has really ever been made."