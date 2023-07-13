Free buses to world cup matches - ORC

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 15:33

Otago Regional Council is providing free travel for ticket holders on buses to support fans getting to games at the largest women’s sporting event to come to New Zealand.

Fans travelling to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ games on any bus service must show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel - valid for two hours before and two hours after the match.

Fans are also urged to try out the free, dedicated double-decker bus which will run between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium (Forth Street terminus). The brightly wrapped bus will run every 30 minutes to take ticket holders and accredited staff to the games. Tickets must be shown to the driver.

The brightly wrapped double-decker bus taking fans between the Octagon and stadium.

"Certain roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans are urged to use the bus," says ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne.

"Traffic conditions will vary day to day, so we recommend fans allow at least an hour to get to the game on the bus," says Ms Cheyne.

In addition to buses provided by ORC, the Dunedin City Council is supplying free buses from park-and-ride options at the Victoria Road Carpark in St Kilda and at the Peter Johnstone Park carpark in Mosgiel. These free buses will loop between these carparks and the stadium (Forth Street terminus), from two hours before kick-off and will return you after the match ends.

Route map for double-decker bus taking fans to the stadium.

Details in short

Free travel on the bus for ticket holders only across match days. Free travel applies for two hours prior to kick-off and after game ends.

Free public transport for accredited users for two weeks prior to match days and five days after matches are complete.

A double-decker bus for ticket holders to travel between the Octagon and the stadium.

Route 63 will increase frequency to 15 minutes from the bus hub to the stadium and back, two hours prior to kick-off and after game ends on match days.

Park and ride - departs Victoria Road carpark in St Kilda and Peter Johnstone Park carpark in Mosgiel two hours prior to kick-off and will return you afterwards.

Additional services for outlying areas for the big match on Sunday 30 July

Route 1 - City to Palmerston - 9.30 pm

Route 14 - City to Port Chalmers - 9.31 pm

Route 18 - City to Portobello - 9.38 pm

Route 77 - City to Mosgiel - 9.42 pm