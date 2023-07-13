Commissioner Mary Ollivier to leave Utilities Disputes

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 16:04

The Board of Tautohetohe Whaipainga | Utilities Disputes (UDL) announces Commissioner and CEO Mary Ollivier will leave the organisation in December.

"When Mary was appointed early in 2020, she immediately had to manage the organisation through the COVID pandemic, and a building evacuation due to earthquake strengthening issues" says Board Chair Hon Heather Roy. "She did this expertly, at the same time leading UDL's dispute resolution services to include water and telecommunications."

"Mary's impressive legal background allied with her ability to build strong relationships has been instrumental in improving trust and strengthening relationships between consumers and their utility providers.

"She has spearheaded UDL’s Te Ao MÄori journey incorporating tikanga into everyday practices at UDL.

"The Board acknowledges and thanks Mary for the huge contribution she has made to UDL and wishes her well in her next endeavours."

" My decision to leave UDL was not an easy one and made with mixed emotions; however, the time is right for me as I take up a new challenge, says Mary Ollivier.

"I am grateful for the amazing past four years. I want to pay tribute to the inspirational team at UDL, both past and present, including our fantastic Board, Advisory Committees, and stakeholders.

"UDL does incredible work in a dispute resolution environment that is not easy. Yet, it is incredibly rewarding, and vital that consumers have independent assistance with their utilities concerns.

"Being part of the innovative energy and utilities sectors; and increasing consumer focus is a great place to be. The future is bright."

The Board will begin a recruitment process for Commissioner and CEO soon.