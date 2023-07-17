31 justice organisations back open letter calling for 'responsible approach to justice'

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 06:00

People Against Prisons Aotearoa and 30 other justice advocacy groups, faith groups and non-governmental organisations as well as 61 criminal justice advocates and academics researching criminal justice have published an open letter seeking a commitment from Justice Sector leaders to implement all 12 of the Turuki! Turuki! report’s recommendations.

In 2018 the Ministry of Justice established Te UepÅ« HÄpai i Te Ora - the Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group with the task of identifying how to positively reform Aotearoa New Zealand’s broken criminal justice system.

The group’s first report came in 2019 with He Waka Roimata which comprehensively demonstrated that restorative justice policies are needed to move beyond punitive and damaging tough on crime policies.

The second report, Turuki! Turuki! continues on from where He Waka Roimata left off and makes 12 recommendations to the Government for reforming the criminal justice system. Those recommendations seek transformative change rather than just minor fixes to the existing justice system.

"We are united by our support for a transformed justice system in Aotearoa. Our current approach to policing, sentencing and incarceration is not fit for purpose and is ineffective in reducing reoffending rates. We want an Aotearoa which addresses the underlying drivers of social harm and crime through prevention while ensuring appropriate accountability for social harm," said PAPA Press Spokesperson Emmy RÄkete.

"The Government needs to take responsibility for the systemic failures in the Justice Sector and commence full implementation of the Turuki! Turuki! reports’ recommendations, starting with the establishment of a cross-party parliamentary accord for transformational justice.

"Just last week, media reporting revealed multiple failures occurring in Oranga Tamariki Youth Justice residences. Opposition parties blamed current leadership when in reality we have seen decades of harm occurring to children and young people in our system of state care. This needs to change and parties need to agree to building pathways away from the incarceration of children and young people," said JustSpeak Executive Director Aphiphany Forward-Taua

"We're seeing a clear pattern of serious human rights issues being raised across the system, and this indicates that transformational changes are needed. Turuki! Turuki! provides a pathway towards these changes and we urge the Government to pursue this path," said Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Campaigns Director Lisa Woods

"A responsible approach to justice must use proven alternatives to tough on crime policies that engage in restoration, habilitation, transformation, prevention, rehabilitation, healing and honouring Te Tiriti. Tough on crime policies have a disproportionate and racist impact on MÄori communities.

"Our current justice system has been designed to put people from communities that lack opportunities on a path that goes straight to prison and has no way out. It is a maze with no exits.

"Through implementing all 12 of the Turiki! Turuki! report’s recommendations, we will have a justice system that holds those who have caused harm to account and allows those who have been harmed to heal," said Emmy RÄkeke

The open letter can be read on the Care Not Cages website: https://carenotcages.nz/