Save the date - Kiwa Pools opening day is revealed

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 16:24

In just seven weeks Gisborne’s $46 million Kiwa Pools complex will open to the public after a roller coaster build that has traversed Covid lockdowns and five states of emergency.

Kiwa Pools will open to our community on Saturday, 2 September.

"We’re grateful for the Government’s $40m funding for Kiwa Pools which was part of its nationwide Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) funding in 2020. Council has contributed $5.65m towards this project," says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"Kiwa Pools has been co-designed with NgÄi TÄwhiri hapÅ« and built by Apollo Projects Ltd.

"This is a big complex and it’s very exciting for TairÄwhiti."

Kiwa Pools has three inside pools,

a 50m x20m pool with moveable floor a leisure and toddlers’ pool and a learn-to-swim/hydrotherapy pool.

NgÄi TÄwhiri kaumatua Thelma Karaitiana says the name Kiwa Pools was gifted by the Kaumatua of Ngai TÄwhiri Hapu to symbolise the history and traditions of the people of Turanganui a Kiwa, and to mark the significance of the land where the complex is located.

"The collaboration of the partners throughout the build has been outstanding."

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann acknowledges everyone who has persevered through the challenges over the last two years to bring our community this incredible complex that has something for everyone in our region.

"We’re ecstatic to let you know, Wednesday 23 August will be a significant date with the official pre-dawn opening ceremony followed by the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Kiwa Pools.

"This is a great milestone to be able to announce.

"It’s important to recognise all the mahi undertaken since the land was blessed by NgÄi TÄwhiri on 2 August 2021.

"The designs of Sir Derek Lardelli of Lardelli Arts are throughout this complex to ensure the cultural narrative of our region is woven into the design of Kiwa Pools.

"Our subcontractors have also worked tirelessly on this project. During Cyclone Gabrielle some subcontractors ended up driving for 17 hours to get to site.

"We are extremely grateful for everyone’s mahi.

"We know what an anchor the Olympic Pools have been within our community since it was first built in 1974.

"Like many other public pools of that era, it was originally designed as an outdoor facility used only during the warmer months.

"Kiwa Pools will be somewhere we can go in all types of weather.

"It’s been a long wait and the exciting part for our team at Kiwa Pools is after the formal opening ceremonies when our community gets to use our fantastic new facility."

Kiwa Pool Aquatics Manager Campbell Macgregor says Kiwa Pools will offer lots of extra things for the people of TairÄwhiti to do.

"There will be movie nights where you can watch a film from a lilo in the pool. Waterpolo teams will start up, we have the hydrotherapy suite, a new cafe called The Rising Sun cafe for coffee and snacks and even spaces that can be hired for birthday parties or meetings."

Mr Macgregor says energy usage for the aquatic facility will be supplemented by $810,000 of solar panels funded through last year’s second tranche of Three Waters’ Better Off Funding.

"The solar panels will provide a sustainable energy source for this facility.

"This will reduce our reliance on non-renewable sources, improve energy resilience and keep operational costs of the new complex as low as possible."

Mr Macgregor says the 50m pool at the old Olympic Pool Complex will be demolished, along with the administration building, as soon as the new complex opens.

"Watch out for more details about what’s going on over our opening weekend 2 and 3 September and throughout that month.

"We can’t wait to welcome you into this wonderful and culturally significant building that encourages community connection - Kaukauria ngÄ wai o Kiwa.

"Please save the date. We look forward to seeing you soon."