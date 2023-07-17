Secretary for Justice leads New Zealand delegation to UN Committee Against Torture Examination

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 17:50

Secretary for Justice Andrew Kibblewhite is leading a delegation to the United Nations Committee Against Torture in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Committee will examine Aotearoa New Zealand’s latest report under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, starting tomorrow, 18 July from 8pm (NZT).

The Convention requires countries to take effective measures to prevent torture and ill-treatment, to adequately address it when it happens, and to report periodically to the Committee.

The examination will review New Zealand’s compliance with the Convention over the past eight years.

New Zealand was last reviewed in 2015 and submitted its seventh report in 2019, which the delegation will speak to in Geneva. Examinations are part of the normal reporting cycle under our human rights treaties.

Andrew Kibblewhite said the examination was a valuable opportunity to undertake a stocktake of our human rights protections, and understand where New Zealand can make further improvements.

"Open and constructive engagement from New Zealand, as part of the robust

dialogue with the committee, is important for accountability and transparency," Mr

Kibblewhite said.

"Ultimately, the aim of the examination process is to improve human rights in New

Zealand."

The New Zealand delegation, which will include representatives from other relevant Government agencies, will field questions from the Committee over two days.

The Committee has also received submissions from New Zealand human rights organisations, including the Human Rights Commission, the Children’s Commission, and the Ombudsman, as well as non-governmental organisations.

"Input from these groups brings extra perspectives and improves accountability. We are grateful for their input into this process," Mr Kibblewhite added.

After the examination, the Committee will make recommendations to New Zealand on how to better implement the Convention.

About the Convention against Torture. New Zealand ratified the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 1989. It is one of our core international human rights treaties, and aims to prevent and address torture and acts of ill-treatment, abuse and violence. It covers areas such as the criminal justice system, detention in state care, family and sexual violence and historic abuse in state care.