New Zealand’s young plant producers compete for national title - NZPPI

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 18:59

The stage is set for 2023 Young Plant Producer of the Year competition, where five of the country's most accomplished plant producers will gather at Lincoln University from tomorrow (Tuesday July 18) to compete for the winning title.

Among the finalists is August Von Reiche, a cannabis cultivation technician at Helius Therapeutics in Auckland, marking the competition's first-ever inclusion of a cannabis cultivator.

At Helius Therapeutics, August oversees cultivation of pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis. As a cultivation technician with a background in both traditional MÄori and modern horticultural practices, he brings a unique perspective to the plant production industry.

The 2023 Young Plant Producer finalists are:

Cameron Hay, Ardmore Nurseries, Auckland Jake Linklater, Nova Trust, Canterbury Ellen Ballantine, Enza Zaden, Auckland Lydia O’Dowd, Southern Woods, Canterbury

The Young Plant Producer competition (formerly called Young Achiever) tests competitors on the skills needed to run a successful plant production business including finance, plant propagation, biosecurity and health and safety. The competition is organised by NZ Plant Producers (NZPPI), hosted by IPPS (International Plant Propagators’ Society) and supported by the Horticentre Charitable Trust. https://horticentre.co.nz/index.php/about-us/horticentre-trust/

Competitors to receive an invaluable boost of experience, industry insight and mentorship, plus the chance to win a $4000 fund to advance their career. The winner also gains automatic entry to the Young Horticulturalist of the Year award where they will compete against finalists from the entire horticulture sector, vying for a prize pool worth more than $20,000.

"The Young Plant Producer competition showcases our industry’s most talented young horticulturists. We’re proud to support the development of our industry’s future leaders and see them putting their knowledge and skills to the test," said NZPPI People Capability Advisor Alice Schofield.

"Every year the standard increases and we’re looking forward to seeing who among our five competitors takes home the winning trophy."

The Young Plant Producer Challenge Days are being held at Lincoln University on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 18 and 19) followed by the awards dinner on Wednesday night where the finalists will present their speeches before judges deliberate then announce the winner.

Lincoln students and members of the public are warmly welcome to watch the Wednesday challenges, which include plant propagation and weed identification, agrichemical spraying, tool maintenance and irrigation. The action will be from 9am to 3pm at the Plant Nursery Space at Lincoln University.

"We very much appreciate the opportunity to host at Lincoln, as it’s the perfect venue in which to encourage young people to further their career through professional development," said Alice.