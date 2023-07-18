Alternative plans for Buller Health’s after-hours acute care service to remain in place all week

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 13:44

Further changes are being implemented in Buller Health’s after-hours acute care service for the remainder of this week to accommodate on-going medical staffing challenges.

From this evening (Tuesday 18 July), the acute care zone will be closed every night after-hours (5.30pm - 7.00am) for the remainder of this week. During these times:

- A PRIME-trained clinician will be available on-call to respond to community emergencies.

- St John will continue to provide usual emergency response services.

- Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te Nîkau Hospital.

All other services provided from Te Rau Kawakawa like Buller Medical Centre and outpatient clinics remain available. There continues to be no impact on any current inpatients as a result of these changes.

"Unfortunately, on-going medical staffing shortages mean we need to extend the alternate plans already in place for our acute care service across the remainder of this week. While we appreciate that this situation is not ideal, we want to reassure the Buller community that our team is making every effort to find suitable solutions," says Dr Murray Wiggins, Clinical Director Buller Health.

"We will continue to keep the community up to date on any further changes that may arise throughout the week. Once again, thank you to our community for your on-going patience and support," says Dr Murray Wiggins.

Remember, if you or a member of your whânau are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

- If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

- For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday 8:45am - 5:00pm).

- For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.