Otago Polytechnic | Te Pukenga set to host Employment Expo

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 14:58

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga will host a large Employment Expo at its Dunedin campus on Thursday, 20 July.

The event is an ideal opportunity for ākonga (learners) to network and explore potential employment avenues, including internships, new graduate opportunities, and casual/part-time/full-time work.

The Expo will feature more than 35 businesses, including New Zealand Defence Force, Fulton Hogan, Ministry for Social Development, Youth Employment Services, Corrections, Te Whatu Ora, WellSouth KiwiRail, Silver Fern Farms and Platinum Recruitment.

"The Expo promises to be an engaging and informative experience. These companies are eager to meet and connect with ākonga and kaimahi (staff), providing valuable insights into various roles and offering inspiration for future study and career pathways," says Chris Williamson, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic |Te Pūkenga.

Khyla Johnston, Career Practitioner, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, says the event is an exciting opportunity for ākonga.

"Interacting with potential employers is invaluable and helps to prepare ākonga for the next step in their career and learning journeys.

"Many of the stall holders are excited at the opportunity to help students gain some insights into the opportunities that are on their doorstep."