Presbyterian Support Northern appoints new GM social services

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 17:32

Grenville Hendricks has been appointed as the new General Manager for Presbyterian Support Northern’s Social Services, which includes the brands Family Works, Lifeline and Shine.

Grenville is a social services professional with extensive senior leadership experience in New Zealand and Australia. This includes significant experience in both government policy and operational management of large multi-disciplinary teams.

His most recent role was Operations Manager, Starship Child Health. Prior to that Grenville held senior management roles at OzChild (Australia), Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Social Development, and Child and Youth Mental Health Services (Australia).

Grenville holds an MBA, Post Graduate Certificate in Health Sciences, Diploma in Social Work, and Bachelor of Arts (Hons) (Psychology).

He starts his role on Monday, 31 July, 2023 and will be based at PSN’s support office in Epsom, Auckland.