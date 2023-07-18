Pest control operation underway in Balclutha - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 18:03

A pest control operation at Riverside Reserve in Balclutha has gotten underway on Wednesday 19 July.

People are advised to avoid walking dogs in the pest control area and ensure dogs are on a leash if walked in the surrounding area between 19 July to early October.

The operation will use pindone laced carrots to target high rabbit numbers in this area. The carrots will be dyed green so they are easily identify. People should avoid touching these.

Council’s Transport and Facilities Operations Manager Henri van Zyl said contractors will distribute two applications of carrots poisoned with Pindone in the fenced motocross area and at the aerodrome during this period. However, people should keep dogs away until early October to allow time for the bait to disperse.

"People are being advised to avoid walking their dogs in the pest control area (the motocross area and aerodrome) during the pest control period, as well as keeping dogs on lead in the surrounding area."

"Depending how much they eat, Pindone can make dogs very sick or could be fatal.

If you have any concerns contact your vet who will have stocks of the antidote, Vitamin K. This needs to be administered without delay."

The pest control work is happening to help Council get feral rabbit numbers below the required level set in the New Zealand Biosecurity Act.

Warning signs have been erected in advance of the poisoning to ensure people are aware of where it is.

Generally rabbits will die in their burrows after eating pindone, however there may be some who die out in the open.

Pindone carrot is used in winter as food sources are most scarce and fewer young rabbits are present.

More information: cluthadc.govt.nz/pest-control