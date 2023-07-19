Whiria te Tangata: investing in our librarians

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 08:02

Whiria te TÄngata (Whiria), a mÄtauranga MÄori led initiative ‘weaving people’ together across the library sector, is thrilled to announce a final run of this highly successful programme.

This funded programme will be delivered by Te RÅpÅ« Whakahau, the leading national body that represents MÄori engaged in Libraries, Culture, Knowledge, Information, Communication and Systems Technology in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Te RÅpÅ« Whakahau was a natural fit to deliver one more Whiria te TÄngata, thanks to funding from the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme," says Rachel Esson, National Librarian Te Pouhuaki at the National Library of New Zealand.

"The National Library are proud to continue supporting this kaupapa. It’s important we champion MÄori initiatives through partnerships within the library sector."

Whiria is an eight-month learning and development journey, set within four tukutuku (panel) modules. These are Waharua, the mÄtauranga MÄori workstream and its connection to the land; Poutama, symbolising the scaffolding of knowledge and its application to workforce capability; Purapura whetÅ«, signifying the complexity of data, research, and evidence work; and Niho taniwha, representing the determination needed for collective impact.

"We are excited to run Whiria," says Cellia Joe-Olsen, Te RÅpÅ« Whakahau Tumuaki.

"Whiria was hugely impactful for the last cohort, empowering them to become change-makers within their library communities around the motu. We are now looking for 10 new kÄkaho (sustainability champions) to continue this journey of collective impact for the library sector."

Kay Huia, a recent kÄkaho graduate from Hamilton City Council libraries, highlights her experience of being nurtured within an empowering environment.

"NgÄ uara (values) are seen in all aspects of Whiria," says Kay.

"From going into noho and developing my understanding of tikanga. Rising early for waiata practice, participating in karakia, giving thanks and whakawhanaungatanga. It gave me the confidence to establish these cultural practices to build kotahitanga in my own workplace."

Simon Whitlock, another kÄkaho graduate with Far North District Council Libraries, reflects on his Whiria haerenga (journey)."We were the inaugural group of kÄkaho, and now we are kÄkano (seeds)," says Simon.

"As we plant, embed, and nurture what we have learnt into different library organisations, we also have benefited personally through participating in the Whiria te TÄngata programme."

Applications are now open to individuals of all library backgrounds with a strong commitment to personal growth, library sector development, and a desire to engage deeply with Te Tiriti o Waitangi and mÄtauranga MÄori. You can apply by visiting the Te RÅpÅ« Whakahau website. The application deadline is 11.59pm Sunday 23rd July, 2023.