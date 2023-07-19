Maungatautari hapu and iwi to foster Ngai Tahu kakapo

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 09:02

For the first time in more than a century, NgÄi Tahu kÄkÄpÅ will be living on Maungatautari near Kemureti (Cambridge) under the protection of local mana whenua.

Four male kÄkÄpÅ are being translocated from Whenua Hou (Codfish Island) near Rakiura (Stewart Island) to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. It’s the first time the manu (bird) will be living on the mainland in nearly four decades.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Deputy Kaiwhakahaere Matapura Ellison says the translocation is a major milestone for the taonga (treasured) species, which has doubled to reach a high of 252 manu over the past seven years.

"First envisioned more than 15 years ago, this move aims to safeguard the future of our vulnerable kÄkÄpÅ."

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is currently the only location on the mainland with the potential for a kÄkÄpÅ population to be established. At 3240 ha, it is the largest predator-fenced habitat in the country.

As mana whenua of Maungatautari, NgÄti Koroki Kahukura, Raukawa, NgÄti HauÄ, and Waikato will watch over the kÄkÄpÅ for NgÄi Tahu, caring for the manu as if they are their own tamariki.

"Unfortunately, kÄkÄpÅ are incredibly vulnerable to predators such as rats and stoats, and our predator free offshore breeding islands are almost at capacity," says Matapura Ellison.

"We must now send our kÄkÄpÅ to iwi and hapÅ« partners in the north who have generously offered to protect our taonga through the concept of whÄngai, the tikanga of fostering another tamariki."

NgÄi Tahu and the Department of Conservation work in partnership to preserve and restore the mauri of the manu through the KÄkÄpÅ Recovery Programme.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu kÄkÄpÅ recovery group representative TÄne Davis has been working with kÄkÄpÅ since for 18 years. He attributes a blend of mÄtauranga MÄori and Western science to the success story of the manu.

"To keep the mauri of our taonga alive we have had to tweak our tikanga (traditions). Although I have felt mamae (hurt) at times, we have had to make the difficult decision to artificially inseminate kÄkÄpÅ and practice double clutching to separate eggs from their parents, before hatching them using an incubator," says TÄne Davis.

"Because the population is still low, we have also used genetic sequencing to trace the whakapapa linkages of our manu to reduce inbreeding and minimise abnormalities which were stopping eggs from hatching."

Te RÅ«naka o Awarua Representative Gail Thompson says the kÄkÄpÅ translocation has the full support of Kaitiaki RÅpÅ« ki Murihiku, who represent the four southern Papatipu RÅ«nanga and are kaitiaki of the kÄkÄpÅ.

"We are very protective of our taonga and are reluctant to see them leave our rohe (area), but we know this is the right decision. As mana whenua, we are committed to making Rakiura (Stewart Island) predator free, so we can establish a strong population of kÄkÄpÅ closer to home."

The historic translocation will be marked with a pÅwhiri at PÅhara Marae and celebration at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari today.