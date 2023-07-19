Anti Exploitation Protest: Migrants protest on Sat, 22 July

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 12:46

Exploitation of migrants on temporary visas appears to have touched an unthinkable new low since New Zealand borders reopened in July 2022.

The current government's solution for eradicating migrant exploitation by introducing the Accredited Employer Work Visa in July 2022 has had the opposite effect.

Despite being accredited, the exploiting employers are bringing in migrant workers only to abandon them days later. Being new in the country the vulnerable workers are unable to navigate and seek assistance. They can't just work for another employer because their visas are tied to the employer as per our current immigration policy.

We are on the verge of seeing a wave of migrants without visas and an increase in the number of overstayers created by our regressive immigration policies.

The horrific actions of the few dodgy employers not only adversly affect the migrant workers, but also impact the entire work force of New Zealand by emboldening the exploiting employers to drive down wages and work conditions for all.

Why do the migrant workers put up with their exploitation?

Most of them incur debt to buy the job offer and the work visa. The dodgy employers and their offshore sidekicks make false promises of getting residency in New Zealand for the workers. They threaten to deport the workers and to hurt their families back home. Consequently the workers suffer in silence and are even willing to remain here unlawfully without a visa. The overstaying workers are then exploited even more by the dodgy employers because they are seen to have no rights.

The government can help those suffering in silence and prevent the migrants from being exploited and overstaying in the first place. Our requests of the government:

- Open work visas of all migrant workers already in New Zealand

- Stop bonding workers to a single employer

- Scrap the Accredited Employer Work Visa

- Amnesty for all overstayers

- Better Pathways to Residency for all

Let's be the voice for the voiceless.

Saturday 22 July 2023 at 1pm

Papatoetoe Recreation Ground

Opp Kwality Mini Bazaar

Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland

Organisers

Anu Kaloti (Migrant Workers Association) 021 2065640

Manase Lua (Aotearoa Tongan Response Group) 0272157759

Sher Singh (Migrant Rights Network) 02102652248