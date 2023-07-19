'Wanaka's lakefront to welcome historical tiles and a walk down memory lane'

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 13:03

Work is set to get underway next week to install historical tiles along WÄnaka’s lakefront as part of finishing touches to Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan.

The tiles mark the completion of a reimagined Millennium Pathway. The newly named Te Ara Maumahara acts as a memory lane or path, noting significant events to have taken place in the world, Aotearoa New Zealand, and in WÄnaka and the Upper Clutha between c.1000 - 2000.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Ken Bailey shared his anticipation for the landmark taking its place in amongst the upgrades completed on WÄnaka’s lakefront last year.

"Te Ara Maumahara provides an amazing opportunity to acknowledge those who have come before us and the moments that matter, both here, throughout Aotearoa, and out in the big, wide world," said Mr Bailey.

"Once these tiles are in place, I’m sure residents and visitors alike will find their strolls along the lake’s edge that much more enjoyable with a bit of a blast from the past added into the mix."

645 etched historical tiles will be installed next to the shared pathway that runs between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street, each one marked with symbols denoting the event or events that took place, and whether it was of international, national, local or KÄi Tahu significance.

Several different designs of the tiles were etched and tested to make sure Te Ara Maumahara meets community expectations, with a working group formed in 2022 to work on the reimagined landmark and to honour and protect the original legacy of the now-deconstructed Millennium Pathway.

Mr Bailey acknowledged the dedication and generosity of Dr Michael Stevens, Ed Waddington, the Upper Clutha Historical Records Society, and QLDC Parks Officer Diana Manson in helping to shape what promised to be a feature many would continue to cherish on WÄnaka’s lakefront.

"We’ve had amazing contributions from the community to make sure Te Ara Maumahara showcases an extensive breadth of information relevant to WÄnaka and the Upper Clutha, and celebrates our little place in the world," said Mr Bailey.

"Furthermore, this feature wouldn’t be possible without the amazing work undertaken by caring and committed members of the community who first envisaged and then created the Millennium Pathway."