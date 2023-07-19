'All aboard the Western Express! Better, more frequent buses for West Auckland'

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 14:34

A new and improved bus network is coming to West and Northwest Auckland.

From 12 November, Auckland Transport (AT) will launch a new flagship bus route, the Western Express (WX1), along with a range of other improvements to bus routes in the area.

The bus route changes are partnered with over 7km of new bus lanes, new bus interchanges near the motorway at Lincoln Road and Te AtatÅ« and over 40 new bus stops.

WaitÄkere Councillor Shane Henderson says the changes will more than double the number of people in the Northwest who have access to fast and frequent public transport.

"The Northwest is growing. By 2046, there will be 37,000 new houses, 11,000 new jobs, and nearly triple the number of people travelling along the Northwestern Motorway (SH16).

"Currently people living in the Northwest have limited public transport options and when you combine this with the amount of growth, we are seeing huge pressure on the roading network. These changes can’t come soon enough," he says.

AT’s Executive General Manager of Public Transport, Stacey van der Putten says the changes are about making public transport, an easier, quicker, and more reliable option.

"The new WX1 and 11 routes will combine to provide buses between Westgate, Lincoln Road, Te Atatu and the City Centre in both directions every six minutes, from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

"Local trips to hubs like Henderson will also be much easier, with more buses more often."

The Northwestern Bus Improvements are seen as the first step towards providing people with more frequent and reliable public transport choices in the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will continue to investigate long term options for a Rapid Transit Corridor between the City Centre and Westgate.