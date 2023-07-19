Baring Head Orua-Pouanui receives listing recognition as a historic area

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 16:13

Baring Head Orua-Pouanui, a remarkable site nestled within the East Harbour Regional Park, has been officially recognised and listed as a historic area on the New Zealand Heritage List Rarangi Korero. This listing category is reserved for areas encompassing multiple historically significant places.

Kerryn Pollock, Central Region Area Manager and Senior Heritage Assessment Advisor for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, is thrilled with the listing and emphasises the diverse narratives intertwined within this significant location. "Orua-Pouanui commemorates the den or retreat ('rua') of ancestor Pouanui, with a cave beneath the lighthouse rockface believed to have been his sanctuary. In close proximity lies the site of Parangarahu, a pa situated on the plateau above present-day Fitzroy Bay."

"From Parangarahu, one could vigilantly observe the harbour, while also enjoying access to the abundant kaimoana and the eel lagoons of inland lakes Kohangapiripiri and Kōhangatera. Notably, the remnants of nineteenth century stonewalls, skilfully crafted by Te Atiawa horticulturalists, lie close to the shoreline below the road connecting Baring Head Orua-Pouanui to Wainuiomata," Pollock explains.

"We are very pleased to recognise a place as significant as this on Rarangi Korero, and we know visitors to the area will appreciate the diversity and richness of its centuries-long history," says Pollock. "We are looking forward to seeing how the site evolves to provide a new and welcoming visitor experience in the near future."

The land, originally owned by Te Atiawa, passed into the hands of William Cruikshank in 1920, and eventually became part of a vast station managed by Eric Riddiford. Riddiford donated the headland to the Crown, primarily for the purpose of replacing the nearby Category 1 heritage listed Pencarrow Lighthouse, now under the care of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Baring Head became New Zealand's first fully electrified lighthouse, commencing its illuminating duty in 1935. The lighthouse complex included two timber keepers' houses, a concrete powerhouse housing the diesel generator, a garage, and various outbuildings.

In response to escalating international tensions, Baring Head Orua-Pouanui assumed a vital role in the country's coastal defence network in 1935. A concrete observation post and small barracks were erected above the lighthouse. With the outbreak of WWII, additional military structures were built, and the complex was staffed throughout the war.

A significant development occurred in 1972 when Dave Lowe of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences established an atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring station in a small concrete building, once part of the naval signal station adjacent to the lighthouse. Lowe's ground-breaking work marked him as the first in the Southern Hemisphere and the second in the world to make continuous baseline atmospheric CO2 measurements, confirming the detrimental impact of human activities on the climate.

In 1988, the lighthouse was automated, and the station became unstaffed. Presently, the lighthouse complex, under the custodianship of the Greater Wellington Regional Council East Harbour Regional Park, is undergoing extensive restoration. In the not-too-distant future, the two former lightkeepers' cottages will be available for overnight stays, along with the garage hut for conservation volunteers.

Ricky Clarkson, Eastern Parks Team Leader at Greater Wellington, expresses excitement about the park's prospects. "Greater Wellington's strategic direction for parks is guided by the Toitū Te Whenua Parks Network Plan, which prioritises conservation and restoration efforts, public access, and the enhancement of key areas for public enjoyment," says Clarkson.

He continues, "With stock grazing concluding earlier this year, the landscape is poised for a transformation through extensive plantings to support biodiversity. New fire break tracks have been developed, facilitating easy walking and riding access to the Trig point, which offers panoramic views and a glimpse into the remnants of the WWII lookout."

"We encourage everyone to follow Greater Wellington's social media channels for updates and opportunities to participate in conservation work organised by Greater Wellington and the Friends of Baring Head group. There is still much to be accomplished!" adds Clarkson.