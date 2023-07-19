Metlink rolls out new fares for children and young adults on 1 September

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 16:24

Metlink will be rolling out new fares for children and young adults on 1 September and is encouraging people to learn about and apply for the fares they are eligible for in advance.

The new fares, part of the Government’s Budget 2023 announcements, will come into effect in the Wellington region on 1 September, replacing the current half price fares that have been in place since 1 April 2022.

Samantha Gain, Group Manager for Metlink, says the teams at Metlink and Snapper have been working quickly to get an application website up and running to support the new fare changes.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for passengers to understand the new fares and apply to have them pre-loaded on their Snapper card, so they get access to the right fares from day one," says Ms Gain.

On 1 September, children under five will continue to be able to travel free without a Snapper card, children aged 5-12 will also have free travel after they apply for the new fare on their Snapper card, children 13-18 years or still at secondary school will continue to receive a 75% discount to the standard adult fare with no changes required and young adults 19-24 years will get 50% off fares when they apply for the new fare on their Snapper card.

With the current half price fares ending on 1 September, fares for passengers aged over 25 years, who do not qualify for any other concessions, will revert to full price. Noting that passengers using a Snapper card will continue to pay at least 25% less than if they paid in cash.

In the coming weeks Metlink will be encouraging all Snapper card holders to visit the fare selector tool on their website to ensure they receive the concession type that’s best for them. Passengers will be able to apply and pre-load their new fares from 26 August at snapper.co.nz.

Ferry passengers will be able to access the new fares using all current forms of payment.

Thomas Nash, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport committee, says the new fares will have a positive effect on families and the environment.

"We are pleased to be able to bring in these new fares at a time when the network is performing much better, and cancellations are right down. The new fares will continue to help support family budgets, providing much needed relief against other cost of living increases. The fares will also have a positive effect on the environment, encouraging our younger generation to use public transport instead of private vehicles," says Cr Nash.

An information campaign about the fare changes as well as more detailed information on the new fares and the application process will launch on the Metlink and Snapper websites in the coming weeks.