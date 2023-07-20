Past Lives, Dream Girls, and Small Deaths: Writing Women

Thursday, 20 July, 2023 - 14:18

Three women writers, three first books, three different genres, a multitude of Kaupapa - from the nervous and joyful electricity of Leah Dodd’s poetry and Joy Holley’s sweet, funny, sharp short stories to Rijula Das’s poignant modern noir novel set in Calcutta, these books traverse the worlds of women: love, motherhood, desire, fantastic and feral creatures, politics, survival, sex work, star signs, mermaids and Fleetwood Mac. Join Tina Makereti in a conversation with the writers about womanhood, writing, and the powerful urgency of this moment.

Writers on Mondays is presented by the International Institute of Modern Letters with the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tonagarewa, Circa Theatre and Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day.

All welcome and it’s free of charge.