Council revises fees for Waimate Lakes camping activity

Thursday, 20 July, 2023 - 15:47

In an Ordinary Council Meeting on 18 July, Council agreed to revise the fees and charges for the Waimate Lakes Camping activity for the 2023/24 season.

Council has agreed to decrease the fee for the casual pass for a single person or couple from $20 to $15 per night and introduce a new casual family (two adults and two children) pass for $25 per night, with additional charges for extra visitors. The fee for the Waimate Lakes Seasonal Camping Pass has been revised to $450 for the coming season covering a 33-week period from 16 September 2023 to 28 April 2024. The fee will allow a family of two adults and two dependent children to enjoy the premises at charges less than $15 a week and less than $2 a night.

The Waimate Lakes Camping activity is not ratepayer funded and operates within the income it generates. Since 2019, after deducting operation, depreciation and corporate costs, its income has been lower than expenses. Increased fuel prices have added further cost pressures to maintenance and repair activity. This has forced Council to rely on the Waimate Lakes Camping Reserve to make up for the difference.

The reserve is funded by campers, many of whom have been returning users. Eighty-seven percent (87%) of campers are not from the Waimate District but have benefited from a positive reserve balance which offsets the need to increase fees substantially. Without the revised fees, the reserve is expected to be depleted within the next five years. Such a scenario will have an adverse impact on the improvement and maintenance of infrastructure, with the possibility of tackling the budget deficit with ratepayer funds.

The last camping season saw an increase in modern caravans and motor homes on site leading to an increase in the use of the chemical dump station. The season saw 70,500 kilos of rubbish and recycling, more than half of which was sent to the landfill. Council incurred high waste disposal costs and expects these to increase during the upcoming season.

Council has decided on a targeted approach towards campsite and ticket holder checks, to ensure everyone using the facilities pay their share. A second visual display sticker will be introduced and will become part of the checking-in and checking-on process.

Council received very positive feedback during the last camping season (2022/23). Visitors have appreciated the clean toilets with ample toilet paper. They have highlighted the prompt service with issues being addressed immediately and found our camping supervisor friendly and approachable.

Mayor Craig Rowley has commented, "Our revised fees are competitive for the location, our level of service and its value for money." Feedback will be sought from campers during the upcoming season to assess the levels of service they require. Council wants to ensure that the level of service meets visitors’ expectations and is regularly upgraded for the best visitor experience.