Welcoming Communities Hurunui secures three years’ funding - Hurunui District Council

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 09:40

When newcomers are made to feel at home in a community, it opens an opportunity for them to flourish and do well, says Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black.

Hurunui District Council has formally adopted the Welcoming Communities programme, which, said Hurunui District Council Welcoming Communities Facilitator Natalie Paterson, ticks the last box in Hurunui achieving Welcoming Communities Stage 1 accreditation.

"This delivers seed funding of $50,000 per year over three years to achieve the aims of Welcoming Communities programme in Hurunui," Paterson said.

Mayor Black said Hurunui Council has backed the programme from the start.

"It’s important to us that newcomers feel encouraged to find their voice, participate in civic life and build strong relationships within our communities. Research shows us this is the way to build resilient, thriving communities."

Paterson said external funding would be sought to support the aims of building inclusive communities in Hurunui beyond the next three years.

"Our next step will see the Welcoming Communities Advisory Group going out into our Hurunui communities to do a stock take of services, looking at how easy it is for newcomers and migrants to access these, as well any gaps in aligning what’s available against national Welcoming Communities standards," Paterson says.

The advisory group is made up of stakeholders from Hurunui District Council, Citizens Advice, local migrants, and representatives from Hurunui’s education and health sectors, including Rural Support Trust North Canterbury.

"In our fast-paced world, having welcoming communities is important in creating an inclusive environment. When people feel valued for who they are and what they bring, they gain the confidence to start contributing their unique skills and talents. This has a positive impact on all of Hurunui," Mayor Black said.