FSU NZ welcome IPCA decision to review inaction of police at Albert Park

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 14:14

Free Speech Union welcomes IPCA decision to review inaction of police at Albert Park; let's do this differently next time

The Free Speech Union has welcomed the decision by the Independent Police Conduct Authority to review the inaction of police during the Let Women Speak event at Albert Park. 25,000 Kiwis signed a public letter denouncing the way speech rights were denied on that day, and we look forward to receiving the report, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

"Counter-speech and protest are basic rights guaranteed by free speech. Those who gathered on 25 March in Albert Park to express their opposition to Posie Parker's beliefs were in their rights, and the Free Speech Union was prepared to defend them. We take no position on the substance of her claims. That is for individual New Zealanders to decide.

"However, violence, intimidation, and harassment are the opposite of free speech. Police failed to protect the rights of those who had gathered to hear the opinions of Posie Parker. There must be accountability for this inaction.

"Posie Parker has announced she will be returning to New Zealand in September this year. We anticipates further attempts to silence her, and undermine the rights of Kiwis to hear from her. Free speech guarantees not only the right to impart information, but also to receive it.

"The Free Speech Union is preparing to once again defend her entry into the country (as we did as interveners at the previous judicial review), and to ensure that the Thugs' Veto does not once again silence her, or those wishing to hear from her.

"Through tolerance, counter-speech, and a dedication to non-violence, New Zealand can do better this time in response to her visit."