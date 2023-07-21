'Kearns sentenced for making false statements and financial reporting offences'

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 14:49

Rowan Kearns, the founder and sole director of the Forestlands group of companies, was sentenced yesterday to four months’ community detention and 100 hours’ community work with a 9pm - 7am curfew. The sentence follows a prosecution brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana TÄtai Hokohoko - filed in the Nelson District Court in September 2020.

In February 2023, Mr Kearns pleaded guilty to:

- one representative charge of making a false statement under the Financial Reporting Act 1993, section 41 (false statement charge);

- two representative charges of failing to deliver financial statements under the Financial Reporting Act 1993, sections 18 and 38(b); and

- one representative charge of failing to lodge financial statements under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, section 461H.

The false statement charge relates to Mr Kearns’ failure to ensure that the financial statements of three Forestlands companies recorded a $1 million loan to the Nelson Building Society.

As the sole director, Mr Kearns was responsible for facilitating and overseeing the process of filing financial statements. The financial statement charges relate to Mr Kearns’ failure to ensure financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2015, March 2016 and March 2017 were filed by the Forestlands Companies. Mr Kearns was convicted and discharged on the financial statement charges.

The judge declined Mr Kearns’ application for a discharge without conviction.

FMA Head of Enforcement, Margot Gatland, said: "Financial reporting is critical for investor confidence in the markets, and the FMA has used its powers in this criminal case to hold Mr Kearns to account for his offences and multiple breaches of the financial reporting legislation. We understand this has been a long and difficult case for the shareholders in the Forestlands companies. The court has agreed financial reporting must be accurate so investors can make informed decisions and give them a sense of protection when investing."