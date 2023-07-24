Solving sick home syndrome with planet positive superhomes - Superhome Movement Charitable Trust

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 12:04

The annual Bus Tour conducted each year by the Superhome Movement Charitable Trust has doubled in size this year due to popular demand! A day of touring some of New Zealand’s most sustainable, healthy, and beautiful homes.

The tour format has changed for 2023. There will be no traditional open weekend self-guided tours this year. Instead, choose from two Bus Tours guided by experts.

Fans of the original open weekend tours need not to be disappointed! The second Bus Tour will be held on a Saturday, giving interested members of the public the chance to explore, enjoy and dive deeper into the details of what makes a Superhome tick. It offers a more in depth, inclusive and fun-filled experience guided by the experts involved in the creation of each home, including a delicious lunch as well as post-tour drinks. This is the ultimate guided tour experience for the open-source sharing of ideas and stories with like-minded Superheroes - whether you’re in the industry or just love touring high-performance homes to discover design ideas for your own Superhome project to make it healthy, energy-efficient, and planet-positive!

It’s important to spread awareness that the majority of New Zealand’s housing just isn’t healthy enough and even new homes are well below standards recommended by WHO (World Health Organization). People shouldn’t have to open their windows for ventilation in winter or close their curtains for shade to prevent overheating in summer. It’s also about more than just unnecessarily high-power bills - it’s costing us our health.

Over 80% of Kiwis are concerned that we need to be doing more about the climate crisis, but most don't know how. Building or renovating homes with lower energy demand and lower carbon materials with reduced waste will help to lessen climate impact by reducing operational and embodied carbon emissions.

All that is required is simple, thoughtful design techniques to overcome these issues and common undesirable living conditions. The research has already been done - the rest of the world has already been doing it for decades. Kiwis just need to start doing things differently and catch up.

Superhome Movement is lucky to have a strong team of Partners and Participants who work together to help solve these problems with solutions to the sick home syndrome - creating healthier homes for people and the planet. There is no better way to learn about these quality design and building techniques than to see and feel the difference of a healthy, dry, and warmer home in person, with these experts who made them.

Choose either Friday 25th August or Saturday 26th August 2023.

Full day inclusive tour, 8.30am - 5pm, pick-up from Addington Raceway carpark, CHCH.

Each day visits 5 Superhomes across Canterbury.

Lunch and post-tour drinks included.

Commentary from experts at each home, discussing design techniques relating to windows, ventilation, energy and more.

Both days are open to both the industry and interested members of the public.

Industry professionals can earn 6.00 CPD points (3.00 Des, 1.00 Doc, 1.00 Con, 1.00 Man).

Secure your ticket at https://superhome.co.nz/events/ before they sell out! Earlybird Tickets are $82.50 NZD + GST per person. (From August 1st, $110.00 + GST). Includes a seat on the bus plus lunch and post-tour drinks.