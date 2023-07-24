Timaru District Council invites further submissions on Proposed District Plan

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 12:57

Timaru District Council is opening the next stage of consultation on its Proposed District Plan. This allows people to make further submissions on the submissions that were received during the last consultation. It runs from today until 5pm on Friday 4 August 2023.

District Planning Manager Hamish Barrell says that this part of the process allows people to have their say on the feedback received to date.

"This is quite a unique and technical part of the process compared to the other consultations we’ve had so far, as it’s focused on the feedback we’ve received on the proposals rather than the proposals themselves. "The further submissions stage enables people to make submissions on the submissions that we received during the last consultation. It may sound quite convoluted, but it’s a good way of refining the plan for the best outcomes.

"People will have made their submissions, and potentially people may agree or disagree with what's been submitted. If you want to be heard, either in support or agreement of what somebody else has put forward, this is the opportunity to do that."

At this part of the process there is a limit on who can make a valid further submission. Those are:

Any person representing a relevant aspect of the public interest; Any person who has an interest in the plan greater than the interest that the general public has; or The local authority itself.

Copies of the Summary of Submissions and the full submissions are also available on the Council's website, there are also full instructions on how you can make a further submission using the standard form.