Tararua District Council workers strike for fair pay and conditions - PSA

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 13:56

PSA members at Tararua District Council will strike for the fair pay and conditions they need to serve their community. PSA delegates are encouraging members to use their time while striking to volunteer in the community.

Members will stop work from 1pm to 5pm on Monday 31 July and for a full day on Tuesday 1 August. From Monday 24 July to Friday 13 October, members will all take their breaks at the same time and will not work extra hours or overtime.

The PSA (Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi) represents workers in Dannevirke, EketÄhuna, Pahiatua, and Woodville.

This strike is a last resort

"We’ve been in bargaining since November 2022, working to achieve an acceptable deal", said PSA Organiser Dolly Larkins, "Our members are part of this community and see the value of the work they do - they want to keep working.

"But as workers, they only have their labour to bargain with. Since the Council hasn’t acknowledged the value of their work with an acceptable deal, our members must take action."

Members want the Council to recognise their worth

High staff turnover has left members struggling to cover the work of vacant jobs, and pay, especially for long-term staff, has lagged behind the rising cost of living. "The Council doesn’t recognise the effect this has on the wellbeing of our members", said Larkins, "They’re having to work so much harder while their pay goes backwards, falling further and further behind the cost of living increases."

Undervaluing Council workers undervalues the community they serve

By overworking and underpaying its staff, the Council is negatively affecting services that the whole district benefits from. "They’re librarians, animal control officers, customers services, revenue and communications teams", said Larkins, "They love supporting their community and will always work their hardest for it.

"But when they are this stretched and strained, it gets more and more difficult to meet the community’s needs. They don’t want the people of Tararua to get less than the best from Council services."

Members will use strike time to give back to the community

While striking, PSA delegates are encouraging members to volunteer in community services. "They want to give back to Tararua", said Larkins, "That’s why they’re in these jobs.

"But to keep giving back, workers needed to be treated fairly. They just want the Council to recognise that."