Applications now open for 2024's Natural Heritage Fund - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 16:42

Applications for the Natural Heritage Fund are now open for projects planned to commence in 2024.

The fund is intended to assist private landowners to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land and will be open until 15 September.

Any privately owned land within the district is eligible for funding, which is made available instead of rates remissions, on a limited number of properties.

The fund gives recognition and support from Council for the positive contribution landowners make to retaining biodiversity values as guardians/kaitiaki of their land.

Biodiversity protection and enhancement is a core activity of regional and unitary councils.

In 2023, the Natural Heritage Fund helped to fund 17 projects and has now allocated more than $500,000 for native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing in the last 10 years.

Applications are ranked on biodiversity merit and approved to the extent of available funds. At least 50 percent of the total cost of the project is to come from an alternative source.

In 2022, Mark Geuze of Willows Road at Matawhero received $6,000 to do extensive weed control and indigenous planting on the boundary of his property which adjoins part of Te Kooti o Rikirangi Reserve. Within the reserve, Maungārongo wetland is a 48ha section of the old river loop which is recognised as a regionally significant wetland. The wetland is under threat from invasive weeds such as willow and blackberry which are prolific around the edges. With the help of the Natural Heritage Fund, approximately 3500m2 of blackberry and bamboo were cleared from the wetland margin and replaced with native plant species. The owners hosted a community planting event at Matariki weekend to help complete the project.

If you want to apply for 2024, please visit www.gdc.govt.nz/council/funding-streams/natural-heritage-fund for more information and the application form.