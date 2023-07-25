Nominations open for Kiwibank New Zealander of The Year awards

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 12:24

Nominations for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa have opened.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa honour those who use their passion to make our country a better place. The awards recognise a diverse range of Kiwi making a difference. Whether they’re aged 15 or 100, they’re contributing to grassroots communities or putting New Zealand on the world stage, they inspire us all.

Off the back of Professor Rangi MÄtÄmua receiving the honour of Kiwibank New Zealander of The Year for 2023, this year's awards are set to live up to the high standard of celebration and further recognise Aotearoa’s leaders, innovators and game changers.

Any member of the public can nominate an individual or community organisation in the Awards programme. Nominations for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa open tomorrow (25 July 2023) and close on 31 August 2023. 10 semi-finalists in each of the seven awards are announced December 2023, with three finalists announced February 2024. The winners will be announced mid-March 2024 at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Dinner.

Nominations can be made in one or more of the seven award categories:

For individuals:

â Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

â University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau

â Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te MÄtapuputu o te Tau

â Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

â Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

â Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Te Toa Taiai o te Tau

For duos or groups:

â Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year NgÄ Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Each category will have one award winner selected from three finalists. All New Zealand citizens 15 years of age and over are eligible to be nominated for the Awards.

The regional and national judging panels include sector leaders, independent experts, community leaders and representatives of the awards sponsors.

Have your say, nominate now at nzawards.org.nz.

Nominations close on 31 August 2023.

nzawards.org.nz

