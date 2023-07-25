Meteor extends Hamilton's high-frequency bus network - Waikato Regional Council

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 15:57

Hamiltonians can easily get across the city west to east from 28 August when Waikato Regional Council launches the new Meteor bus service, which travels between Rotokauri and Silverdale in both directions.

The Meteor extends Hamilton’s high-frequency BUSIT network alongside the Comet that runs north to south and the Orbiter, which circles the city clockwise and anti-clockwise.

On the western side of town, the Meteor will travel from Rotokauri Road through Nawton, Dinsdale, Frankton and the CBD before crossing the river to Hamilton East, Hillcrest, Ruakura and the University of Waikato, ending at Nevada Road, Silverdale.

The service is designed to be quick and convenient. It makes an express stop outside the Hamilton Transport Centre on Bryce Street and runs approximately every 15 minutes during business hours on weekdays, and half hourly on evenings and weekends. People should look out for the orange colour scheme that already emblazes the Comet service.

COVID-19 and driver shortages delayed Meteor’s launch, but the concept follows earlier public consultation focused on refreshing the network. Public feedback clearly favoured more frequent services like the Orbiter and Comet.

Waikato regional councillor and Deputy Chair of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee Angela Strange says it’s a milestone event for our public transport system: "Meteor is our first major service improvement since COVID-19 held up our plans. We are really excited to see our customers back in good numbers and to offer them the options they asked for to suit their travel needs."

She encourages people try the service out: "If you travel to the CBD, Meteor’s regular frequency gives you a lot of options throughout the day. If you don’t already take the bus, you might enjoy sitting back and relaxing, not worrying about parking, petrol prices or your carbon footprint."

Waikato Regional Council’s Director of Regional Transport Connections Mark Tamura says the new service forms a critical link with Hamilton’s CBD, as laid out in the regional public transport plan: "Frequent routes increase people’s travel options, expand connections, boost patronage and reduce our carbon emissions. That’s why these kinds of services are such an important part of our strategy for public transport in Hamilton."

Community information sessions

The new high-frequency service replaces the regular-frequency Silverdale (2) and Frankton (8) routes and some bus stops will be retired, so the regional council invites anyone affected to attend information sessions at Hillcrest Library (1 August, 3.30pm) or Western Community Centre (3 August, 3.30pm). More information is also available online at busit.co.nz or by calling 0800 205 305.

Everyone can ride the Meteor for free on its official launch day, Monday 28 August.